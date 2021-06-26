Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) Could Grow By 181.69% Or More

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s traded shares stood at 527,783 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.3, to imply an increase of 6.34% or $1.27 in intraday trading. The VOR share’s 52-week high remains $63.62, putting it -198.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.11. The company has a valuation of $790.9 Million, with an average of 71.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 125.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VOR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.75, implying an increase of 124.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VOR has been trading 181.69% off suggested target high and -6.1% from its likely low.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -275% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders

Vor Biopharma Inc. insiders hold 2.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.76% of the shares at 84.78% float percentage. In total, 72 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.12 Million shares (or 29.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $479.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 5AM Venture Management, LLC with 6.69 Million shares, or about 18.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $288.44 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 257,187 shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 253.38 Thousand, or 0.68% of the shares, all valued at about $7.14 Million.