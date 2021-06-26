Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT) up 203.39% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT)’s traded shares stood at 513,816 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.37, to imply an increase of 6.13% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The VOLT share’s 52-week high remains $5.4, putting it -0.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $116.73 Million, with an average of 405.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VOLT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT) trade information

After registering a 6.13% upside in the last session, Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.40- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.92%, and 45.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 203.39%. Short interest in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT) saw shorts transact 57.46 Million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 11.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VOLT has been trading 11.73% off suggested target high and 11.73% from its likely low.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Volt Information Sciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) shares are +203.39% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 118.2% this quarter before jumping 129.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -10.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -117.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:VOLT)’s Major holders

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. insiders hold 35.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.03% of the shares at 55.86% float percentage. In total, 30 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fortis Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.13 Million shares (or 5.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 867.87 Thousand shares, or about 3.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.42 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VOLT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 572,256 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.25 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 244.19 Thousand, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about $969.43 Thousand.