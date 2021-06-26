Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Surged 2.53% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s traded shares stood at 816,485 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.19, to imply a decline of -0.68% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The VRNS share’s 52-week high remains $75.33, putting it -29.46% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.36. The company has a valuation of $6.18 Billion, with an average of 1.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VRNS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

After registering a -0.68% downside in the last session, Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.17 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.41%, and 22.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.7%. Short interest in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) saw shorts transact 5.5 Million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.63, implying an increase of 17.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VRNS has been trading 47.79% off suggested target high and -5.48% from its likely low.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Varonis Systems, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) shares are +2.53% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 40% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $83.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $94.66 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.56 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -28.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -14.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 48.8% annually.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

Varonis Systems, Inc. insiders hold 1.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.4% of the shares at 103.66% float percentage. In total, 394 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.72 Million shares (or 9.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $499.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.43 Million shares, or about 8.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $484.05 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,759,053 shares. This is just over 2.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 Million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about $126.53 Million.