VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Have Surged 97.74% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s traded shares stood at 475,119 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.5, to imply an increase of 3.55% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The EGY share’s 52-week high remains $3.5, putting it 0% down since that peak but still an impressive +77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.805. The company has a valuation of $202.76 Million, with an average of 233.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 259.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EGY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.37, implying an increase of 24.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGY has been trading 31.14% off suggested target high and 14.29% from its likely low.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 450% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2% annually.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

VAALCO Energy, Inc. insiders hold 2.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.07% of the shares at 43.96% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tieton Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.77 Million shares (or 6.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.58 Million shares, or about 6.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.01 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,905,559 shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 759.46 Thousand, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about $1.7 Million.