UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s traded shares stood at 263,959 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.94, to imply a decline of -1.74% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The URGN share’s 52-week high remains $28.52, putting it -68.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.66. The company has a valuation of $377.74 Million, with an average of 124.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 131.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give URGN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.24.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) trade information

After registering a -1.74% downside in the last session, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.51 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 3.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.98%, and -4.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.99%. Short interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) saw shorts transact 2.45 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.57, implying an increase of 115.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, URGN has been trading 201.06% off suggested target high and 23.97% from its likely low.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing UroGen Pharma Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares are -10.61% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.9% this quarter before jumping 6.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 293% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -15.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s Major holders

UroGen Pharma Ltd. insiders hold 11.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.71% of the shares at 84.29% float percentage. In total, 138 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.95 Million shares (or 13.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.67 Million shares, or about 7.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $32.54 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 472,776 shares. This is just over 2.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 322.64 Thousand, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about $5.68 Million.