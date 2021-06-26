Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB): Can A Stock Be Down -2.164% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s traded shares stood at 854,199 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.4, to imply an increase of 2.21% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The THCB share’s 52-week high remains $25.2, putting it -88.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.08. The company has a valuation of $475.31 Million, with an average of 791.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THCB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

After registering a 2.21% upside in the last session, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.96 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.76%, and 27.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.64%. Short interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) saw shorts transact 2.24 Million shares and set a 2.22 days time to cover.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

Tuscan Holdings Corp. insiders hold 21.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.53% of the shares at 19.67% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 766.86 Thousand shares (or 2.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alpine Global Management, LLC with 622.39 Thousand shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.66 Million.

We also have Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund holds roughly 66,000 shares. This is just over 0.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $811.8 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.76 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $230.69 Thousand.