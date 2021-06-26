TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Jumped 43.24% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s traded shares stood at 383,288 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.77, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The MEDS share’s 52-week high remains $10.82, putting it -126.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.1. The company has a valuation of $38.76 Million, with an average of 445.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MEDS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.84- this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6%, and 43.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.83%. Short interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw shorts transact 306.31 Million shares and set a 90.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.25, implying an increase of 93.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.25 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MEDS has been trading 130.61% off suggested target high and 51.99% from its likely low.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) shares are -11.5% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -28.6% this quarter before falling -350% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -39.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.49 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.59 Million and $6.33 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -65.6% before falling -60.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -586.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. insiders hold 59.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.79% of the shares at 34.24% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by National Asset Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 275.65 Thousand shares (or 3.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Heartland Advisors Inc. with 249.2 Thousand shares, or about 3.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.31 Million.

We also have Heartland Value Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Heartland Value Fund holds roughly 249,200 shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 89.98 Thousand, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about $391.42 Thousand.