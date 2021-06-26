Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) up 16.95% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s traded shares stood at 335,157 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.32, to imply a decline of -0.78% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The TIG share’s 52-week high remains $19.57, putting it -27.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.9. The company has a valuation of $783.6 Million, with an average of 157.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.20 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 5.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.59%, and -8.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.95%. Short interest in Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) saw shorts transact 307.32 Million shares and set a 2.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.67, implying an increase of 28.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TIG has been trading 37.08% off suggested target high and 10.97% from its likely low.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trean Insurance Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) shares are +16.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.32% against 16.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.9% this quarter before jumping 4.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $149.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $158.74 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $109.61 Million and $132.28 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 36% before jumping 20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 239.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)’s Major holders

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. insiders hold 20.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.79% of the shares at 101.78% float percentage. In total, 91 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.97 Million shares (or 3.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 1.16 Million shares, or about 2.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.81 Million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (TIG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 1,030,295 shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 401.71 Thousand, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about $6.49 Million.