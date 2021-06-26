Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Could Grow By 47.63% Or More

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s traded shares stood at 347,831 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.87, to imply a decline of -2.28% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The TDW share’s 52-week high remains $15.92, putting it -23.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.68. The company has a valuation of $524.22 Million, with an average of 188.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Tidewater Inc. (TDW), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TDW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.51.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) trade information

After registering a -2.28% downside in the last session, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.62 this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 5.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.98%, and -4.03% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 48.96%. Short interest in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) saw shorts transact 694.25 Million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.33, implying an increase of 19.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TDW has been trading 47.63% off suggested target high and -6.76% from its likely low.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tidewater Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tidewater Inc. (TDW) shares are +46.08% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -2650% this quarter before jumping 46% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -9.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $90.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $92.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $92.25 Million and $87.07 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.9% before jumping 6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s Major holders

Tidewater Inc. insiders hold 2.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.55% of the shares at 89.49% float percentage. In total, 136 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.84 Million shares (or 16.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Moerus Capital Management, LLC with 2.68 Million shares, or about 6.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $23.15 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Third Avenue Value Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tidewater Inc. (TDW) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4,372,175 shares. This is just over 10.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.76 Million, or 4.32% of the shares, all valued at about $16.67 Million.