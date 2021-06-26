The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s traded shares stood at 307,056 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $80.67, to imply a decline of -2.58% or -$2.14 in intraday trading. The JYNT share’s 52-week high remains $83.59, putting it -3.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.6. The company has a valuation of $1.15 Billion, with an average of 245.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 274.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The Joint Corp. (JYNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JYNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) trade information

After registering a -2.58% downside in the last session, The Joint Corp. (JYNT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $83.59 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.49%, and 17.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 207.2%. Short interest in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw shorts transact 1.13 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.6, implying a decline of -19.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $61 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JYNT has been trading -13.23% off suggested target high and -24.38% from its likely low.

The Joint Corp. (JYNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Joint Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Joint Corp. (JYNT) shares are +210.87% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 400% this quarter before falling -45.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $17.76 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.59 Million and $13.7 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.1% before jumping 39.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 293% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)’s Major holders

The Joint Corp. insiders hold 3.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.17% of the shares at 90.23% float percentage. In total, 150 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bandera Partners LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.68 Million shares (or 11.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1Million shares, or about 7.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $26.31 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Joint Corp. (JYNT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 410,491 shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 326.02 Thousand, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $15.77 Million.