The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~25.98% year-to-date

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s traded shares stood at 381,761 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.83, to imply a decline of -1.72% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The GBX share’s 52-week high remains $50.21, putting it -9.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.19. The company has a valuation of $1.5 Billion, with an average of 335.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 385.33 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GBX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside in the last session, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.24 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.09%, and 4.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.98%. Short interest in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) saw shorts transact 4.4 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.4, implying an increase of 5.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GBX has been trading 15.64% off suggested target high and -8.36% from its likely low.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) shares are +24.64% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -88.6% this quarter before jumping 268.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -34.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $476.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $643.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $616.06 Million and $636.42 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -22.6% before jumping 1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -31.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

GBX Dividends

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 08 and July 12, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.73%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s Major holders

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. insiders hold 3.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.56% of the shares at 100.72% float percentage. In total, 312 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.39 Million shares (or 16.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $254.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 3.55 Million shares, or about 10.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $167.51 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,203,014 shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.97 Million, or 6.01% of the shares, all valued at about $71.32 Million.