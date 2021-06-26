The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) Surged 33.72% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s traded shares stood at 73,156 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.9, to imply a decline of -0.37% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The TCFC share’s 52-week high remains $38.5, putting it -10.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20. The company has a valuation of $205.83 Million, with an average of 30.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TCFC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the last session, The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.70 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 4.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.25%, and 1.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.8%. Short interest in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) saw shorts transact 69.92 Million shares and set a 2.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $41, implying an increase of 17.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCFC has been trading 20.34% off suggested target high and 14.61% from its likely low.

The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Community Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) shares are +33.72% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.5% this quarter before jumping 48.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

TCFC Dividends

The Community Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Community Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 1.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.49%.

The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)’s Major holders

The Community Financial Corporation insiders hold 6.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.37% of the shares at 44.44% float percentage. In total, 88 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fourthstone LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 584.16 Thousand shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 288.54 Thousand shares, or about 4.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.88 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Regional Bank Fund (Investors Tr) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Community Financial Corporation (TCFC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 155,124 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 143.15 Thousand, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about $5.17 Million.