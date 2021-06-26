Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TPL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $7.33.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) trade information

After registering a -0.23% downside in the last session, Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1,647 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 4.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.9%, and 6.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 116.79%. Short interest in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) saw shorts transact 223.25 Million shares and set a 4.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1678.5, implying an increase of 6.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1357 and $2000 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPL has been trading 26.9% off suggested target high and -13.9% from its likely low.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Texas Pacific Land Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) shares are +125.48% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 105.9% this quarter before jumping 49.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $93.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $107.41 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $54.57 Million and $57Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.8% before jumping 88.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TPL Dividends

Texas Pacific Land Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 11, with the share yield ticking at 0.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.48%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)’s Major holders

Texas Pacific Land Corporation insiders hold 2.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.05% of the shares at 57.32% float percentage. In total, 349 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.56 Million shares (or 20.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.48 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 569.39 Thousand shares, or about 7.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $905.01 Million.

We also have Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master New Paradigm Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master New Paradigm Portfolio holds roughly 350,877 shares. This is just over 4.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $557.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 163.65 Thousand, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $260.11 Million.