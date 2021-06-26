TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Drops -27.84% From Highs, What Happens Next?

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s traded shares stood at 307,134 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $79.1, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The TTGT share’s 52-week high remains $101.12, putting it -27.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.57. The company has a valuation of $2.23 Billion, with an average of 185.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 170.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TTGT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $79.81 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.02%, and 13.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.82%. Short interest in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) saw shorts transact 1.99 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.33, implying an increase of 20.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80 and $115 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTGT has been trading 45.39% off suggested target high and 1.14% from its likely low.

TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TechTarget, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) shares are +29.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.03% against 18.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75% this quarter before jumping 46.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $60.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.8 Million and $36.24 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.3% before jumping 65.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -0.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s Major holders

TechTarget, Inc. insiders hold 10.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.65% of the shares at 114.07% float percentage. In total, 316 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.72 Million shares (or 13.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.41 Million shares, or about 12.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $237.13 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TechTarget, Inc. (TTGT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,586,291 shares. This is just over 5.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 Million, or 4.33% of the shares, all valued at about $84.67 Million.