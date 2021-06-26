TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG): Can A Stock Be Down -3.711% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares stood at 426,585 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1, to imply a decline of -0.99% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GLG share’s 52-week high remains $4.02, putting it -302% down since that peak but still an impressive +6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $97.04 Million, with an average of 276.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 778.77 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60, implying an increase of 5900% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLG has been trading 5900% off suggested target high and 5900% from its likely low.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 71.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 28.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.48% of the shares at 0.67% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 153.17 Thousand shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $303.27 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 95.63 Thousand shares, or about 0.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $189.34 Thousand.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 77,766 shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.1 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38.57 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $76.36 Thousand.