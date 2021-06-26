Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s traded shares stood at 497,721 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.5, to imply a decline of -0.96% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The TKAT share’s 52-week high remains $74.11, putting it -349.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.77. The company has a valuation of $192.43 Million, with an average of 822.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TKAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -93.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TKAT has been trading -93.94% off suggested target high and -93.94% from its likely low.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $304Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.66 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -87.2% before jumping 42.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 85.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Major holders

Takung Art Co., Ltd. insiders hold 44.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.46% of the shares at 0.84% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by United Maritime Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.52 Thousand shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $493.54 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 9.86 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $335.21 Thousand.