Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Surged 22.06% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s traded shares stood at 392,134 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.35, to imply an increase of 0.82% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The STRL share’s 52-week high remains $25.74, putting it -10.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $667.96 Million, with an average of 178.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STRL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.53.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) trade information

After registering a 0.82% upside in the last session, Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $23.95 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.86%, and 7.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.47%. Short interest in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) saw shorts transact 1.53 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28, implying an increase of 19.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28 and $28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STRL has been trading 19.91% off suggested target high and 19.91% from its likely low.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sterling Construction Company, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) shares are +22.06% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -18.5% this quarter before jumping 7.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $399.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $406.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $400.04 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11% annually.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s Major holders

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. insiders hold 3.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.46% of the shares at 91.09% float percentage. In total, 226 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.29 Million shares (or 8.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.49 Million shares, or about 5.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $34.5 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 748,992 shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.38 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 647.74 Thousand, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about $13.51 Million.