SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Surged 9.73% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s traded shares stood at 805,519 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $84.89, to imply a decline of -0.86% or -$0.74 in intraday trading. The SWTX share’s 52-week high remains $96.48, putting it -13.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.2. The company has a valuation of $4.17 Billion, with an average of 256.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 248.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SWTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $86.00 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.94%, and 10.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.06%. Short interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) saw shorts transact 3.8 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.4, implying an increase of 26.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $97 and $124 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWTX has been trading 46.07% off suggested target high and 14.27% from its likely low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 13.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.07% of the shares at 105.65% float percentage. In total, 219 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.19 Million shares (or 12.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $455.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 5.83 Million shares, or about 11.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $429.01 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1,247,441 shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 762.16 Thousand, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about $56.07 Million.