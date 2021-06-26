Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI): Can A Stock Be Up 2.187% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s traded shares stood at 546,617 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.92, to imply a decline of -2.36% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The SOI share’s 52-week high remains $15.07, putting it -51.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.55. The company has a valuation of $453.19 Million, with an average of 235.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 272.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SOI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) trade information

After registering a -2.36% downside in the last session, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.33 this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.67%, and 2.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.87%. Short interest in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw shorts transact 552.97 Million shares and set a 2.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.71, implying an increase of 18.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOI has been trading 31.05% off suggested target high and 0.81% from its likely low.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) shares are +16.98% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.5% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.65% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -158.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -10.66% annually.

SOI Dividends

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.42, with the share yield ticking at 4.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s Major holders

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. insiders hold 11.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.69% of the shares at 87.55% float percentage. In total, 163 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.6 Million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 1.81 Million shares, or about 5.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $22.16 Million.

We also have Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio holds roughly 949,200 shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 851.27 Thousand, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about $10.45 Million.