Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Jumped 13.41% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s traded shares stood at 898,105 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.19, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.53 in intraday trading. The SQM share’s 52-week high remains $60.74, putting it -28.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.2. The company has a valuation of $12.42 Billion, with an average of 1.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SQM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) trade information

After registering a 1.14% upside in the last session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.96 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.09%, and 13.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.87%. Short interest in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) saw shorts transact 3.64 Million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.54, implying an increase of 15.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQM has been trading 48.34% off suggested target high and -19.47% from its likely low.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares are -4.69% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.6% this quarter before jumping 3300% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -40.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.1% annually.

SQM Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 0.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.11%.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s Major holders

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.37% of the shares at 38.37% float percentage. In total, 338 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.29 Million shares (or 4.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $259.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.24 Million shares, or about 4.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $257.04 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 3,230,500 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $173.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.59 Million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about $137.48 Million.