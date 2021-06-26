Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) up 17.03% from 52-Week Low; YTD falls -17.49% – Here’s What to Do Now

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s traded shares stood at 747,353 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.52, to imply a decline of -1.78% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The SVM share’s 52-week high remains $8.91, putting it -61.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.58. The company has a valuation of $974.74 Million, with an average of 1.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SVM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside in the last session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.90- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 6.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.83%, and -13.34% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -17.49%. Short interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM) saw shorts transact 2.35 Million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.89, implying an increase of 42.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.43 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SVM has been trading 63.04% off suggested target high and 16.49% from its likely low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 33% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE:SVM)’s Major holders

Silvercorp Metals Inc. insiders hold 4.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.83% of the shares at 35.3% float percentage. In total, 178 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.53 Million shares (or 10.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 4.82 Million shares, or about 2.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.68 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 8,864,142 shares. This is just over 5.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.41 Million, or 4.78% of the shares, all valued at about $54.26 Million.