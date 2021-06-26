Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Could Grow By 492.17% Or More

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s traded shares stood at 301,773 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.47, to imply an increase of 5.02% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The SGTX share’s 52-week high remains $54.32, putting it -418.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.01. The company has a valuation of $330.12 Million, with an average of 358.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 139.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SGTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.5, implying an increase of 353.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGTX has been trading 492.17% off suggested target high and 234.29% from its likely low.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -19.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s Major holders

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 22.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.63% of the shares at 80.54% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.37 Million shares (or 32.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $231.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 1.49 Million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $33.19 Million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds roughly 355,780 shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 324.08 Thousand, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about $4.5 Million.