Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) After -74.67% Decline From High?

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares stood at 645,765 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $122.56, to imply an increase of 0.02% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TWST share’s 52-week high remains $214.07, putting it -74.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.01. The company has a valuation of $5.99 Billion, with an average of 576.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 730.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TWST a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

After registering a 0.02% upside in the last session, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $126.0 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 2.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.17%, and 22.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.26%. Short interest in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) saw shorts transact 3.69 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $123.33, implying an increase of 0.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $100 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TWST has been trading 22.39% off suggested target high and -18.41% from its likely low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twist Bioscience Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares are -26.51% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -11.9% this quarter before falling -40.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 41.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 8.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Twist Bioscience Corporation insiders hold 9.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.24% of the shares at 107.27% float percentage. In total, 357 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.05 Million shares (or 12.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $748.8 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.05 Million shares, or about 8.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $502.24 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2,711,348 shares. This is just over 5.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $290.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.35 Million, or 4.8% of the shares, all valued at about $252Million.