Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) After -10.82% Decline From High?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s traded shares stood at 406,523 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.8, to imply a decline of -0.56% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The TITN share’s 52-week high remains $35.24, putting it -10.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.8. The company has a valuation of $716.15 Million, with an average of 390.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TITN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the last session, Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $32.42 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.11%, and 30.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.66%. Short interest in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) saw shorts transact 505.23 Million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.33, implying an increase of 17.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TITN has been trading 25.79% off suggested target high and 10.06% from its likely low.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Titan Machinery Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) shares are +68.08% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.7% this quarter before jumping 3.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 37.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)’s Major holders

Titan Machinery Inc. insiders hold 13.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.1% of the shares at 89.5% float percentage. In total, 164 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.81 Million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.43 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.39 Million shares, or about 6.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $27.24 Million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 600,640 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 536.93 Thousand, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $10.5 Million.