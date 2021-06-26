Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) After -22.87% Decline From High?

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s traded shares stood at 727,620 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.96, to imply a decline of -2.27% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The PTVE share’s 52-week high remains $19.61, putting it -22.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.4. The company has a valuation of $2.83 Billion, with an average of 206.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PTVE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.49 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.42%, and 2.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.02%. Short interest in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw shorts transact 1.59 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.86, implying a decline of -0.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTVE has been trading 12.78% off suggested target high and -12.28% from its likely low.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 95.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 61.6% annually.

PTVE Dividends

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 2.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s Major holders

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. insiders hold 75.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.47% of the shares at 97.54% float percentage. In total, 113 institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.71 Million shares (or 3.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is American Century Companies, Inc. with 5.55 Million shares, or about 3.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $76.28 Million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4,685,000 shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 Million, or 1.62% of the shares, all valued at about $39.31 Million.