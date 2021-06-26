Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) After -27.12% Decline From High?

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s traded shares stood at 483,345 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $58.88, to imply a decline of -1.87% or -$1.12 in intraday trading. The MHO share’s 52-week high remains $74.85, putting it -27.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.37. The company has a valuation of $1.72 Billion, with an average of 364.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 282.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MHO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.48.

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) trade information

After registering a -1.87% downside in the last session, M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $62.03 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 5.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.87%, and -12.59% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 32.94%. Short interest in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) saw shorts transact 869.24 Million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80, implying an increase of 35.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MHO has been trading 35.87% off suggested target high and 35.87% from its likely low.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing M/I Homes, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) shares are +27.72% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.2% this quarter before jumping 15.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $853.82 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $714.19 Million and $668.17 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.6% before jumping 55.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 83.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.5% annually.

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s Major holders

M/I Homes, Inc. insiders hold 2.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.39% of the shares at 97.44% float percentage. In total, 316 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.22 Million shares (or 17.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $308.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.49 Million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $147.16 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,953,744 shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 976.55 Thousand, or 3.35% of the shares, all valued at about $48.21 Million.