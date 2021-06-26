Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) After -28.99% Decline From High?

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s traded shares stood at 759,448 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.67, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The KRYS share’s 52-week high remains $87.29, putting it -28.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.68. The company has a valuation of $1.5 Billion, with an average of 124.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 95.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KRYS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.76.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside in the last session, Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.13 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.63%, and 3.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.78%. Short interest in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) saw shorts transact 1.16 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $97.75, implying an increase of 44.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $73 and $115 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KRYS has been trading 69.94% off suggested target high and 7.88% from its likely low.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -42.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s Major holders

Krystal Biotech, Inc. insiders hold 24.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.2% of the shares at 99.73% float percentage. In total, 192 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.06 Million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $158.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.48 Million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $114.07 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1,341,897 shares. This is just over 6.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $106.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 427.18 Thousand, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about $32.91 Million.