Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) After -9.55% Decline From High?

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)’s traded shares stood at 682,536 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $128.77, to imply a decline of -5.74% or -$7.84 in intraday trading. The KALU share’s 52-week high remains $141.07, putting it -9.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.49. The company has a valuation of $2.04 Billion, with an average of 152.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 108.64 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KALU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) trade information

After registering a -5.74% downside in the last session, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $137.6 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 6.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.7%, and 5.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.2%. Short interest in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) saw shorts transact 362.9 Million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $137, implying an increase of 6.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $124 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KALU has been trading 16.49% off suggested target high and -3.7% from its likely low.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kaiser Aluminum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) shares are +37.62% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 300% this quarter before jumping 433.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $519.18 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $540.56 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $275.7 Million and $257.48 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 88.3% before jumping 109.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -52.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.62% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

KALU Dividends

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.88, with the share yield ticking at 2.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.47%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)’s Major holders

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation insiders hold 1.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.69% of the shares at 104.95% float percentage. In total, 273 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.59 Million shares (or 16.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $285.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.83 Million shares, or about 11.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $202.54 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,061,235 shares. This is just over 6.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 605Thousand, or 3.82% of the shares, all valued at about $52.45 Million.