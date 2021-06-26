Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) After -12.62% Decline From High?

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s traded shares stood at 545,189 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.42, to imply a decline of -3.17% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The DAKT share’s 52-week high remains $7.23, putting it -12.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.72. The company has a valuation of $288.68 Million, with an average of 190.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 165.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DAKT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) trade information

After registering a -3.17% downside in the last session, Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.73- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 4.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.47%, and -1.38% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 37.18%. Short interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) saw shorts transact 1.67 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 9.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAKT has been trading 9.03% off suggested target high and 9.03% from its likely low.

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Daktronics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) shares are +32.1% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.9% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)’s Major holders

Daktronics, Inc. insiders hold 18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.37% of the shares at 71.18% float percentage. In total, 182 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.84 Million shares (or 9.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.31 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.64 Million shares, or about 4.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.35 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,490,648 shares. This is just over 3.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 Million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about $5.53 Million.