Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) After -21.03% Decline From High?

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s traded shares stood at 443,902 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.01, to imply a decline of -1.74% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The CONN share’s 52-week high remains $31.48, putting it -21.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.63. The company has a valuation of $763.67 Million, with an average of 382.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 469.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Conn’s, Inc. (CONN), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CONN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) trade information

After registering a -1.74% downside in the last session, Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.92 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 3.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.44%, and 19.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 122.5%. Short interest in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) saw shorts transact 1.34 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35, implying an increase of 34.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CONN has been trading 34.56% off suggested target high and 34.56% from its likely low.

Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Conn’s, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) shares are +107.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4266.67% against 28.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5.3% this quarter before jumping 32% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -105.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23% annually.

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s Major holders

Conn’s, Inc. insiders hold 47.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.5% of the shares at 99.68% float percentage. In total, 184 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.18 Million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.14 Million shares, or about 7.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $41.62 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,287,735 shares. This is just over 4.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 673.74 Thousand, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about $13.64 Million.