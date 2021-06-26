Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) After -11.18% Decline From High?

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s traded shares stood at 466,986 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.02, to imply a decline of -1.51% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The ACBI share’s 52-week high remains $28.93, putting it -11.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.81. The company has a valuation of $529.61 Million, with an average of 63.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 58.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACBI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) trade information

After registering a -1.51% downside in the last session, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.78 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.85%, and -1.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.44%. Short interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) saw shorts transact 214.11 Million shares and set a 3.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.25, implying an increase of 20.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACBI has been trading 22.98% off suggested target high and 15.3% from its likely low.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) shares are +65.84% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 104.76% against 26.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 477.8% this quarter before jumping 25% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $28.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.75 Million and $24.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.3% before jumping 18.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -12.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18% annually.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s Major holders

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. insiders hold 3.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.71% of the shares at 89.2% float percentage. In total, 153 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.89 Million shares (or 14.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.56 Million shares, or about 7.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $24.83 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 804,271 shares. This is just over 3.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 792.38 Thousand, or 3.89% of the shares, all valued at about $12.61 Million.