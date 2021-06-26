Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Drops -142.01% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)’s traded shares stood at 157,462 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.95, to imply a decline of -2.41% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The SNSE share’s 52-week high remains $26.5, putting it -142.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.05. The company has a valuation of $334.94 Million, with an average of 79.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 112.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNSE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.95, implying an increase of 173.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNSE has been trading 228.77% off suggested target high and 128.31% from its likely low.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)’s Major holders

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 8.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.16% of the shares at 20.87% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 692.54 Thousand shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.06 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 375Thousand shares, or about 1.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.45 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 185,292 shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 151.88 Thousand, or 0.5% of the shares, all valued at about $1.89 Million.