Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Surged 18.09% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s traded shares stood at 577,181 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.6, to imply a decline of -1.68% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The SBCF share’s 52-week high remains $40.93, putting it -18.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17. The company has a valuation of $1.91 Billion, with an average of 303.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 206.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SBCF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) trade information

After registering a -1.68% downside in the last session, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.33 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.59%, and -3.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.49%. Short interest in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) saw shorts transact 1.2 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.58, implying an increase of 14.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $41.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBCF has been trading 19.94% off suggested target high and 9.83% from its likely low.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) shares are +18.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 24.24% against 25.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.6% this quarter before jumping 11.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $82.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.54 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $78.65 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -24% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9% annually.

SBCF Dividends

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has its next earnings report out between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a forward dividend ratio of 0.13, with the share yield ticking at 0.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s Major holders

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida insiders hold 1.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.05% of the shares at 90.71% float percentage. In total, 268 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.13 Million shares (or 14.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $294.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 5.18 Million shares, or about 9.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $187.59 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3,781,901 shares. This is just over 6.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.58 Million, or 6.47% of the shares, all valued at about $132.61 Million.