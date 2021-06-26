Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s traded shares stood at 327,581 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $211.88, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $3.09 in intraday trading. The SAIA share’s 52-week high remains $249.3, putting it -17.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $103.29. The company has a valuation of $5.58 Billion, with an average of 227.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 193.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside in the last session, Saia, Inc. (SAIA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $212.9 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.63%, and -5.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.19%. Short interest in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) saw shorts transact 730.27 Million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Saia, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Saia, Inc. (SAIA) shares are +14.99% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 86% this quarter before jumping 26.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $544.71 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $551.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $416.32 Million and $470.96 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.8% before jumping 17% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 20.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.7% annually.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s Major holders

Saia, Inc. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.6% of the shares at 105.3% float percentage. In total, 374 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.06 Million shares (or 15.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $935.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.77 Million shares, or about 10.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $637.62 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Saia, Inc. (SAIA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,767,160 shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $406.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.35 Million, or 5.14% of the shares, all valued at about $312.39 Million.