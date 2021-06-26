Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Could Grow By -59.07% Or More

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)’s traded shares stood at 397,885 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.99, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The SGA share’s 52-week high remains $28.58, putting it -29.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.25. The company has a valuation of $131.51 Million, with an average of 40.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SGA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the last session, Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.72 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.22%, and 0.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.45%. Short interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) saw shorts transact 122.59 Million shares and set a 4.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying a decline of -59.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SGA has been trading -59.07% off suggested target high and -59.07% from its likely low.

Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -114.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2% annually.

SGA Dividends

Saga Communications, Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Saga Communications, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)’s Major holders

Saga Communications, Inc. insiders hold 2.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.48% of the shares at 92.54% float percentage. In total, 72 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Towerview LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.16 Million shares (or 23.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 593.03 Thousand shares, or about 11.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $12.96 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 427,582 shares. This is just over 8.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.34 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 414.09 Thousand, or 8.21% of the shares, all valued at about $9.32 Million.