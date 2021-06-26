Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Jumped 6.77% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s traded shares stood at 566,339 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $191.62, to imply a decline of -0.65% or -$1.25 in intraday trading. The RGEN share’s 52-week high remains $228.84, putting it -19.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $109.38. The company has a valuation of $10.52 Billion, with an average of 456.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 415.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Repligen Corporation (RGEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RGEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the last session, Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $200.1 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 4.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.9%, and 6.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.01%. Short interest in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) saw shorts transact 1.74 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $240.25, implying an increase of 25.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $200 and $251 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RGEN has been trading 30.99% off suggested target high and 4.37% from its likely low.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Repligen Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) shares are -2.69% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.8% this quarter before jumping 27.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $144.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $146.08 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.46 Million and $86.45 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.8% before jumping 69% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 155.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.5% annually.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s Major holders

Repligen Corporation insiders hold 6.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.66% of the shares at 91.03% float percentage. In total, 623 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.86 Million shares (or 8.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $945.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.77 Million shares, or about 8.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $926.87 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Repligen Corporation (RGEN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,464,607 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $284.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $294.91 Million.