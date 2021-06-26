Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) up 50.19% from 52-Week Low; YTD rises 24.52% – Here’s What to Do Now

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s traded shares stood at 435,766 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.94, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The RNST share’s 52-week high remains $46.97, putting it -11.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.89. The company has a valuation of $2.36 Billion, with an average of 275.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 215.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Renasant Corporation (RNST), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RNST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.78.

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside in the last session, Renasant Corporation (RNST) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.16 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.72%, and -1.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.52%. Short interest in Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) saw shorts transact 2.59 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.46, implying an increase of 3.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41 and $47.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNST has been trading 12.66% off suggested target high and -2.24% from its likely low.

Renasant Corporation (RNST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Renasant Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Renasant Corporation (RNST) shares are +27.28% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 116.7% this quarter before jumping 26.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -4.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -48.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

RNST Dividends

Renasant Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renasant Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 2.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.27%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s Major holders

Renasant Corporation insiders hold 3.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.8% of the shares at 86.97% float percentage. In total, 244 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.27 Million shares (or 14.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $342.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.84 Million shares, or about 10.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $241.84 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renasant Corporation (RNST) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,620,166 shares. This is just over 6.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $160.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.13 Million, or 3.77% of the shares, all valued at about $75.23 Million.