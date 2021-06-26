Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Drops -198.08% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s traded shares stood at 398,010 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.6, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The RCAT share’s 52-week high remains $7.75, putting it -198.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $88.06 Million, with an average of 580.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 253.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RCAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the last session, Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.90- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 10.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.14%, and -3.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -13.33%. Short interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw shorts transact 15.01 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 207.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCAT has been trading 207.69% off suggested target high and 207.69% from its likely low.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 99.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.