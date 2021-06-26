Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Drops -198.08% From Highs, What Happens Next? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Business   »  Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Drops -198.08...

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Drops -198.08% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)’s traded shares stood at 398,010 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.6, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The RCAT share’s 52-week high remains $7.75, putting it -198.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $88.06 Million, with an average of 580.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 253.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RCAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the last session, Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.90- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 10.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.14%, and -3.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -13.33%. Short interest in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw shorts transact 15.01 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 207.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCAT has been trading 207.69% off suggested target high and 207.69% from its likely low.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 99.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam