Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Stock Jumped 67.63% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s traded shares stood at 866,449 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.23, to imply an increase of 1.95% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The RMED share’s 52-week high remains $13.5, putting it -158.13% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $26.63 Million, with an average of 1.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RMED a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

After registering a 1.95% upside in the last session, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.35- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.19%, and 67.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.61%. Short interest in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) saw shorts transact 632.29 Million shares and set a 119.75 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying an increase of 378.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RMED has been trading 378.01% off suggested target high and 378.01% from its likely low.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 80.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. insiders hold 11.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.87% of the shares at 13.49% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 317.58 Thousand shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 155.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $724.64 Thousand.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 146,562 shares. This is just over 0.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $682.98 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38.2 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $177.99 Thousand.