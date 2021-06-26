Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Dipped -15.67% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s traded shares stood at 803,504 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.63, to imply a decline of -2.73% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The PBYI share’s 52-week high remains $14.14, putting it -46.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +22.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.48. The company has a valuation of $388.69 Million, with an average of 481.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 304.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give PBYI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) trade information

After registering a -2.73% downside in the last session, Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.06 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 4.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.53%, and -2.53% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -6.14%. Short interest in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) saw shorts transact 3.86 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 3.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBYI has been trading 66.15% off suggested target high and -37.69% from its likely low.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Puma Biotechnology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) shares are -15.67% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -487.5% this quarter before jumping 74.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $51.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.94 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $70.58 Million and $53.05 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -26.6% before jumping 7.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s Major holders

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. insiders hold 13.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.72% of the shares at 110.63% float percentage. In total, 198 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.77 Million shares (or 9.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 3.63 Million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $35.25 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1,769,403 shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.67 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.38 Million, or 3.42% of the shares, all valued at about $16.21 Million.