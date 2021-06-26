Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Have Surged 9.87% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)’s traded shares stood at 579,985 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.26, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The PROV share’s 52-week high remains $18.48, putting it -7.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.4. The company has a valuation of $129.74 Million, with an average of 31.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PROV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the last session, Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.75 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.5%, and 3.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.87%. Short interest in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) saw shorts transact 183.66 Million shares and set a 10.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.67, implying an increase of 2.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PROV has been trading 4.29% off suggested target high and -1.51% from its likely low.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) shares are +7.94% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -19% this quarter before falling -5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -13.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.05 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.29 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 74.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

PROV Dividends

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 3.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.1%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)’s Major holders

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 19.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.32% of the shares at 82.69% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 692.65 Thousand shares (or 9.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 562.07 Thousand shares, or about 7.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.5 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I holds roughly 179,298 shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 178.77 Thousand, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about $3.02 Million.