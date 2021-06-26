PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Stock Jumped 5.88% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s traded shares stood at 633,606 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.08, to imply a decline of -2.7% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The PTE share’s 52-week high remains $2.38, putting it -120.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $87.08 Million, with an average of 989.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PTE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) trade information

After registering a -2.7% downside in the last session, PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.14 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 5.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.82%, and 5.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 58.82%. Short interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) saw shorts transact 4.58 Million shares and set a 1.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 154.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTE has been trading 177.78% off suggested target high and 131.48% from its likely low.

PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PolarityTE, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) shares are +65.62% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.7% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 70.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s Major holders

PolarityTE, Inc. insiders hold 16.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.95% of the shares at 20.28% float percentage. In total, 65 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advisor Group, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.25 Million shares (or 2.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 2.01 Million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.23 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 600,972 shares. This is just over 0.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $667.08 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 386.14 Thousand, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about $428.62 Thousand.