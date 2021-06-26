Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s traded shares stood at 417,486 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.75, to imply an increase of 5.83% or $1.75 in intraday trading. The PLBC share’s 52-week high remains $32.12, putting it -1.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.7. The company has a valuation of $165Million, with an average of 32.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Plumas Bancorp (PLBC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLBC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) trade information

After registering a 5.83% upside in the last session, Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.78 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.08%, and 8.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.11%. Short interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) saw shorts transact 121.52 Million shares and set a 9.26 days time to cover.

Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PLBC Dividends

Plumas Bancorp has its next earnings report out between July 13 and July 19, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plumas Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 1.92% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s Major holders

Plumas Bancorp insiders hold 17.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.85% of the shares at 43.42% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Siena Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 265.37 Thousand shares (or 5.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 257.46 Thousand shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.53 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 103,079 shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87.9 Thousand, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about $2.57 Million.