Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~49.49% year-to-date

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s traded shares stood at 387,949 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $97.93, to imply a decline of -2.27% or -$2.27 in intraday trading. The OXM share’s 52-week high remains $114.47, putting it -16.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.89. The company has a valuation of $1.65 Billion, with an average of 156.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 103.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OXM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.32.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $102.7 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 4.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.46%, and 6.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.49%. Short interest in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) saw shorts transact 438.99 Million shares and set a 4.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $123.4, implying an increase of 26.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $112 and $135 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OXM has been trading 37.85% off suggested target high and 14.37% from its likely low.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oxford Industries, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) shares are +54.39% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 710.5% this quarter before jumping 43.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -29.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -242.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

OXM Dividends

Oxford Industries, Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 01 and September 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.68, with the share yield ticking at 1.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.88%.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s Major holders

Oxford Industries, Inc. insiders hold 5.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.16% of the shares at 97.71% float percentage. In total, 231 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.03 Million shares (or 17.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $264.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.68 Million shares, or about 9.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $147.13 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,133,186 shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $108.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 434.09 Thousand, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about $37.95 Million.