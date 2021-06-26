Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA): Can A Stock Be Down -2.857% YTD, And Still Be A Winner

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA)’s traded shares stood at 372,777 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.85, to imply a decline of -0.26% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ORLA share’s 52-week high remains $6.04, putting it -56.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.55. The company has a valuation of $915.1 Million, with an average of 254.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 238.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ORLA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the last session, Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.19- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 8.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.89%, and -18.6% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -28.57%. Short interest in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) saw shorts transact 4.9 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.97, implying an increase of 55.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.58 and $6.59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ORLA has been trading 71.17% off suggested target high and 44.94% from its likely low.

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA)’s Major holders

Orla Mining Ltd. insiders hold 42.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.38% of the shares at 49.36% float percentage. In total, 89 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12Million shares (or 5.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Merk Investments LLC with 8.2 Million shares, or about 3.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $30.42 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 12,000,000 shares. This is just over 5.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.2 Million, or 3.45% of the shares, all valued at about $27.88 Million.