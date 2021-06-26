Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Friday – Up 58.27% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s traded shares stood at 186,774 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.42, to imply a decline of -0.39% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The OBNK share’s 52-week high remains $46.65, putting it -7.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.12. The company has a valuation of $1.01 Billion, with an average of 70.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 69.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OBNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.98.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) trade information

After registering a -0.39% downside in the last session, Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.99 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.32%, and 1.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.36%. Short interest in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw shorts transact 231.36 Million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49, implying an increase of 12.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $51 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBNK has been trading 17.46% off suggested target high and 10.55% from its likely low.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Origin Bancorp, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) shares are +60.93% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 366.7% this quarter before jumping 58.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OBNK Dividends

Origin Bancorp, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 1.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s Major holders

Origin Bancorp, Inc. insiders hold 10.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.32% of the shares at 57.41% float percentage. In total, 133 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.34 Million shares (or 14.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $92.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.64 Million shares, or about 7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $45.68 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBNK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 952,323 shares. This is just over 4.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 930Thousand, or 3.96% of the shares, all valued at about $39.44 Million.