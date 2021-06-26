OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Performance Review And Growth Outlook

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s traded shares stood at 365,508 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply a decline of -4.58% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The ONE share’s 52-week high remains $6.84, putting it -447.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $201.93 Million, with an average of 704.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 435.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $143.96 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending August 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $236.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111.31 Million and $155.78 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.3% before jumping 52% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -396.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.14% annually.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE)’s Major holders

OneSmart International Education Group Limited insiders hold 7.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.17% of the shares at 50.73% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.82 Million shares (or 16.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Carlyle Group Inc. with 7.86 Million shares, or about 7.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.24 Million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI China Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 812,721 shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.89 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 60.39 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $164.85 Thousand.