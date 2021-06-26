Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) – Marketing Sentinel
Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s traded shares stood at 556,897 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2, to imply an increase of 5.26% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CTIB share’s 52-week high remains $5, putting it -150% down since that peak but still an impressive +35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.3. The company has a valuation of $8.99 Million, with an average of 880.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 252.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTIB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 250% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTIB has been trading 250% off suggested target high and 250% from its likely low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Yunhong CTI Ltd. insiders hold 26.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.33% of the shares at 7.26% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 256.47 Thousand shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $589.87 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.06 Thousand shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $105.94 Thousand.

