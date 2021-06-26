Now Is The Time To Build A Position In VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s traded shares stood at 575,353 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.96, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The VOXX share’s 52-week high remains $27.78, putting it -99% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.26. The company has a valuation of $334.96 Million, with an average of 177.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 188.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for VOXX International Corporation (VOXX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VOXX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.20 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.6%, and -2.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.4%. Short interest in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw shorts transact 892.3 Million shares and set a 4.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.3, implying a decline of -62.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.3 and $5.3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VOXX has been trading -62.03% off suggested target high and -62.03% from its likely low.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 200.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s Major holders

VOXX International Corporation insiders hold 31.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.07% of the shares at 74.57% float percentage. In total, 127 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.48 Million shares (or 6.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.42 Million shares, or about 6.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.11 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 493,501 shares. This is just over 2.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.41 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 421.57 Thousand, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about $8.04 Million.