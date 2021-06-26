Now Is The Time To Build A Position In STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s traded shares stood at 643,907 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $152.79, to imply a decline of -1.4% or -$2.17 in intraday trading. The STAA share’s 52-week high remains $157.72, putting it -3.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.47. The company has a valuation of $7.17 Billion, with an average of 375.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 493.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STAA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) trade information

After registering a -1.4% downside in the last session, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $161.7 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 5.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.02%, and 14.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 92.87%. Short interest in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) saw shorts transact 1.99 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $138, implying a decline of -9.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $102 and $150 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STAA has been trading -1.83% off suggested target high and -33.24% from its likely low.

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing STAAR Surgical Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares are +86.74% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before falling -37.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $52.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $56.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.19 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -58.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)’s Major holders

STAAR Surgical Company insiders hold 0.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.79% of the shares at 95.44% float percentage. In total, 343 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Broadwood Capital, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.54 Million shares (or 20.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.54 Million shares, or about 11.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $584.09 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,306,860 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 Million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about $174.47 Million.